Wall Street Zen Downgrades CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) to Hold

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CRMD. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of CorMedix from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. D Boral Capital raised shares of CorMedix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

CorMedix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMD opened at $11.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average of $12.06. CorMedix has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $17.43. The firm has a market cap of $880.54 million, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.80.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.78. CorMedix had a return on equity of 42.73% and a net margin of 42.11%.The business had revenue of $2.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 810.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CorMedix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CorMedix will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CorMedix news, CEO Joseph Todisco sold 50,000 shares of CorMedix stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 509,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,623,448. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Myron Kaplan purchased 25,000 shares of CorMedix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $275,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 201,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,394.68. This represents a 14.20% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 163,997 shares of company stock worth $2,163,617 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorMedix

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRMD. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of CorMedix by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in CorMedix by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CorMedix by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CorMedix by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC now owns 564,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

