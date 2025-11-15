Wall Street Zen Downgrades Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) to Hold

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Herbalife in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

Herbalife Price Performance

Shares of HLF opened at $9.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $952.73 million, a P/E ratio of 2.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.87. Herbalife has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $10.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.67.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Herbalife has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herbalife will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Creative Planning increased its stake in Herbalife by 25.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Herbalife by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Herbalife during the 3rd quarter valued at $549,000.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

