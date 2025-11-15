Wall Street Zen Downgrades Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) to Hold

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hess Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hess Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

Hess Midstream Partners Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of HESM opened at $33.34 on Friday. Hess Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $44.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.79.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $420.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.36 million. Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 69.03% and a net margin of 20.46%.The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream Partners will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess Midstream Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HESM. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream Partners Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

