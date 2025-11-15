Wall Street Zen Downgrades Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) to Sell

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ICE. UBS Group cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays set a $183.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $202.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at $152.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $142.29 and a 52-week high of $189.35. The stock has a market cap of $86.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.92%.The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.62, for a total transaction of $280,992.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 25,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,293.52. This trade represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 10,082 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.88, for a total transaction of $1,601,828.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 65,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,365,331.20. The trade was a 13.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 25,668 shares of company stock worth $4,304,167 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optivise Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the second quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% during the second quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.