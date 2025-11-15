Wall Street Zen Downgrades KE (NYSE:BEKE) to Sell

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Get KE alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of KE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of KE from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group cut shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of KE in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 price target on KE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on KE

KE Price Performance

Institutional Trading of KE

KE stock opened at $16.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.57. KE has a 1-year low of $15.39 and a 1-year high of $25.17. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of -0.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KE by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,331,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,916,000 after purchasing an additional 919,420 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in KE by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,112,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,130,000 after buying an additional 521,313 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its holdings in KE by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 11,973,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,546,000 after buying an additional 712,126 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in KE by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,526,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,522,000 after buying an additional 3,315,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in KE by 299.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,323,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,135,000 after buying an additional 5,490,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.