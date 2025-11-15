Wall Street Zen Downgrades Metallus (NYSE:MTUS) to Hold

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Metallus in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Metallus in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Metallus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:MTUS opened at $15.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average is $15.62. The company has a market cap of $665.43 million, a PE ratio of -31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.48. Metallus has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $18.50.

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Metallus had a positive return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 2.12%.The business had revenue of $241.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.90 million. Analysts expect that Metallus will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Metallus by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Metallus by 6.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Metallus by 60.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Metallus by 1.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Metallus by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

