Wall Street Zen Downgrades Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) to Hold

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NNI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Nelnet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Nelnet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nelnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Nelnet Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:NNI opened at $129.32 on Friday. Nelnet has a one year low of $98.15 and a one year high of $136.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 29.41 and a current ratio of 29.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.79.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $427.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.00 million. Nelnet had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 10.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nelnet will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Nelnet

In other news, Director Thomas Edward Henning sold 3,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $399,754.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 41,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $5,000,033.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,817.50. The trade was a 98.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,125 shares of company stock valued at $6,056,252. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nelnet

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNI. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nelnet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nelnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 170.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nelnet by 189.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

