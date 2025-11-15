Wall Street Zen Downgrades NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) to Sell

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Get NRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NRXP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research upgraded NRx Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NRx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NRx Pharmaceuticals

NRx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NRXP stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.87. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $6.01.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts expect that NRx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NRx Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anson Funds Management LP raised its position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 535.1% during the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 1,179,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 993,401 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 534,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 82,781 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 37,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 66.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 52,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 20,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including suicidal depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and chronic pain. Its products include NRX-101 (D-cycloserine/Lurasidone), an oral, fixed dosed combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone that earned food and drug administration-designated breakthrough therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression; and NRX-100 (ketamine), which has been awarded FDA fast track designation for the treatment of severe bipolar depression with acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.