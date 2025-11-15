Wall Street Zen Downgrades Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) to Buy

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also commented on NUS. Zacks Research raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NUS stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $477.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.97. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average is $9.59.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $364.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.20 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.20%. Nu Skin Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.250-1.350 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Daniel W. Campbell sold 23,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $283,031.10. Following the sale, the director owned 53,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,837.50. The trade was a 30.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chayce David Clark sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $239,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 233,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,685.80. This trade represents a 7.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 58,926 shares of company stock worth $711,364 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUS. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 142.7% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,394,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,125,000 after purchasing an additional 819,972 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $5,279,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $4,577,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $7,274,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,052,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after acquiring an additional 336,807 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

Featured Articles

