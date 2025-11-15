Wall Street Zen Downgrades PPDAI Group (NYSE:FINV) to Buy

PPDAI Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of PPDAI Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

PPDAI Group Stock Down 1.1%

FINV stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. PPDAI Group has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $11.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.25.

PPDAI Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. PPDAI Group had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 20.28%.The business had revenue of $499.46 million for the quarter. PPDAI Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPDAI Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPDAI Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of PPDAI Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPDAI Group in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of PPDAI Group by 21.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in PPDAI Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. 31.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPDAI Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

