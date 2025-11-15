Wall Street Zen Downgrades SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) to Sell

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SLQT. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of SelectQuote in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.38.

SelectQuote Stock Performance

Shares of SelectQuote stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. SelectQuote has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $259.56 million, a PE ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.15.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm had revenue of $328.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.68 million. SelectQuote has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SelectQuote will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SelectQuote

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning increased its position in SelectQuote by 74.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 212,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 90,791 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 679.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 486,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 424,318 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 19.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 107,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 17,702 shares during the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SelectQuote Company Profile

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

