Wall Street Zen Downgrades Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) to Hold

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research cut Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group set a $600.00 price objective on Ubiquiti in a research report on Monday, August 25th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $299.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ubiquiti has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $591.67.

Ubiquiti Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UI opened at $558.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $674.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $511.03. The company has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44 and a beta of 1.50. Ubiquiti has a 52-week low of $255.00 and a 52-week high of $803.59.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $733.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.38 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 166.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Ubiquiti will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ubiquiti

In related news, CAO Kevin Radigan sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.58, for a total value of $201,803.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,973.44. This trade represents a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 93.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ubiquiti

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Ubiquiti by 16.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Ubiquiti by 19.2% during the first quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 11.2% during the first quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 4.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

Featured Articles

