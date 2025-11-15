Wall Street Zen Downgrades Vaalco Energy (NYSE:EGY) to Sell

Vaalco Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EGY. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vaalco Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vaalco Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Vaalco Energy Stock Down 2.4%

Vaalco Energy stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.75. Vaalco Energy has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $5.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Vaalco Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Vaalco Energy had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 8.26%.The company had revenue of $61.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vaalco Energy will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaalco Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Vaalco Energy by 545.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vaalco Energy by 810.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vaalco Energy during the second quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Vaalco Energy by 91.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vaalco Energy in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 50.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vaalco Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

