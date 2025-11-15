Wall Street Zen Downgrades Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) to Buy

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

VLO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $181.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $181.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.00.

Valero Energy Trading Up 3.3%

NYSE:VLO opened at $181.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $183.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.80 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.21%.The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 70.2% in the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,277.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

