Wall Street Zen Upgrades Acuity (NYSE:AYI) to “Strong-Buy”

Acuity (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Get Acuity alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Acuity from $312.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Acuity from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Zacks Research raised Acuity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Acuity from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acuity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AYI

Acuity Stock Down 0.8%

AYI opened at $350.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $352.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.24. Acuity has a twelve month low of $216.81 and a twelve month high of $375.67.

Acuity (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The electronics maker reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.36. Acuity had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 9.13%.The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Acuity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.000-20.500 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Acuity will post 15.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Acuity news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 4,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.01, for a total value of $1,724,862.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,880,665.45. This represents a 30.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Acuity

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AYI. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acuity in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Acuity by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 96 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Acuity in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Acuity by 525.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acuity

(Get Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.