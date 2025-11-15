Wall Street Zen Upgrades AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) to Buy

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $15.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $30.49.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. AMN Healthcare Services had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 10.75%.The business had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. AMN Healthcare Services has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 238.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 3,142.6% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 49.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Get Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.