Wall Street Zen Upgrades Grupo Aeromexico (NYSE:AERO) to Hold

Grupo Aeromexico (NYSE:AERO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Grupo Aeromexico Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE:AERO opened at $17.04 on Friday. Grupo Aeromexico has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $20.53.

About Grupo Aeromexico

We are uniquely positioned as the only full service carrier, or FSC, based in Mexico and the only airline that provides long-haul, wide-body service connecting Mexico with the rest of the world. We offer a premium experience to both international and domestic destinations. As of June 30, 2025, we served every major city in Mexico and 52 international cities in 22 countries across multiple continents: North America, South America, Europe and Asia.

