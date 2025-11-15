Wall Street Zen Upgrades Miami International (NYSE:MIAX) to Buy

Miami International (NYSE:MIAX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Miami International in a report on Wednesday. William Blair started coverage on Miami International in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Miami International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Miami International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Miami International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Miami International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Shares of MIAX stock opened at $48.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.53. Miami International has a fifty-two week low of $28.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38.

Miami International (NYSE:MIAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Murray Stahl bought 34,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,244,367.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 4,557,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,540,875.90. This represents a 0.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 34,476 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,618.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Miami International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Miami International during the third quarter worth $2,013,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Miami International during the third quarter valued at $1,786,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Miami International in the third quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Miami International in the third quarter valued at $23,476,000.

We are a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial marketplaces across multiple asset classes and geographies. Our MIAX Exchanges, MIAX Futures and BSX marketplaces are enabled by our in-house built, proprietary technology. We believe the speed and performance of our proprietary technology coupled with our fully integrated, award-winning customer service, sets us apart from our competitors.

