Wall Street Zen Upgrades Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO) to “Strong-Buy”

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered Okeanis Eco Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Okeanis Eco Tankers in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE:ECO opened at $38.31 on Friday. Okeanis Eco Tankers has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $39.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.60.

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.29 million. Okeanis Eco Tankers had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 19.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Okeanis Eco Tankers will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okeanis Eco Tankers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECO. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers during the second quarter worth about $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $394,000.

About Okeanis Eco Tankers

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

