Wall Street Zen Upgrades Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality (NYSE:PRSU) to Hold

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality (NYSE:PRSU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:PRSU opened at $34.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.58. Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $46.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $963.32 million, a P/E ratio of 2.95, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.76.

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality (NYSE:PRSU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality had a net margin of 51.67% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $62.88 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality

In other news, Director Jill Bright purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.77 per share, for a total transaction of $36,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,311 shares in the company, valued at $232,055.47. This represents a 18.83% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality in the second quarter worth $43,665,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,497,000. Sims Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality in the second quarter worth $1,124,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality during the second quarter valued at $12,679,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

About Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality

Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality and leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events. It operates through the following segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment provides travel experiences that include recreational attractions, unique hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

