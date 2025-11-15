Wall Street Zen Upgrades Southern (NYSE:SO) to Hold

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

SO has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Southern from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Southern from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.56.

Shares of SO opened at $90.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.45. Southern has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $100.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 15.10%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Southern will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its position in Southern by 275.0% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the first quarter worth $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co grew its position in shares of Southern by 1,428.6% in the second quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

