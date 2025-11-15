Wall Street Zen Upgrades Standex International (NYSE:SXI) to Buy

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Get Standex International alerts:

SXI has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Standex International from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Standex International from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Standex International

Standex International Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE SXI opened at $232.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.13, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.55 and its 200 day moving average is $187.56. Standex International has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $247.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.05. Standex International had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $217.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Standex International will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Standex International

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $606,179.20. Following the sale, the director owned 8,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,741.40. The trade was a 26.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 103,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,433,655. The trade was a 14.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 34,465 shares of company stock valued at $7,772,378 over the last quarter. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Standex International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 62.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 866,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,642,000 after purchasing an additional 332,941 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Standex International by 636.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 240,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,796,000 after buying an additional 207,961 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Standex International by 1,619.8% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 130,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,119,000 after buying an additional 123,251 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Standex International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,763,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Standex International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,766,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Standex International

(Get Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.