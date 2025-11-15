Wedbush Decreases Earnings Estimates for WAVE Life Sciences

Get WAVE Life Sciences alerts:

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for WAVE Life Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst Y. Zhong now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.22) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.20). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for WAVE Life Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.14) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for WAVE Life Sciences’ FY2026 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a report on Monday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of WAVE Life Sciences from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WAVE Life Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.73.

WVE stock opened at $7.08 on Thursday. WAVE Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $16.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of -1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.55.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 1,156.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in WAVE Life Sciences by 1,441.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 9,284 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in shares of WAVE Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $81,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WAVE Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WAVE Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Adrian Rawcliffe sold 16,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $109,420.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,700 shares in the company, valued at $86,233. This trade represents a 55.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Verdine sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 285,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,170. This represents a 3.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 243,466 shares of company stock worth $2,404,666 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

