Wedbush Forecasts Stronger Earnings for Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, November 11th. Wedbush analyst Y. Zhong now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.09) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.12). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Voyager Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.91) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 404.85% and a negative return on equity of 48.94%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.12.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR opened at $3.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.73. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $7.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,436,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,374,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,250,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,178,000 after acquiring an additional 40,147 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,249,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 19,418 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,929 shares during the period. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 5.5% during the first quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,116,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 58,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Voyager Therapeutics

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, CFO Nathan D. Jorgensen sold 7,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $36,643.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 123,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,926.52. This trade represents a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

