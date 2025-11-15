Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.23, a P/E/G ratio of 244.04 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.31. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 401.3% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 58.3% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

