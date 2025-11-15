What is BWS Financial’s Forecast for Xperi FY2025 Earnings?

Get Xperi alerts:

Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) – BWS Financial upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Xperi in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 10th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.27 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. BWS Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Xperi’s current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Xperi’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Xperi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Xperi stock opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $287.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.99. Xperi has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $11.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPER. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Immersion Corp purchased a new stake in Xperi during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,682,000. Clearline Capital LP boosted its stake in Xperi by 35.9% in the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,502,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,602,000 after acquiring an additional 397,211 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Xperi in the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Xperi by 53.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,237,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 432,689 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

