What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for TERN FY2025 Earnings?

Get Terns Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.09) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.17). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Terns Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.19) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Terns Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.43) EPS.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TERN. Wall Street Zen upgraded Terns Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Terns Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terns Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:TERN opened at $22.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average is $6.61. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $23.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.90 and a beta of -0.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Terns Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jill M. Quigley sold 24,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $441,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terns Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Velan Capital Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the second quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 46,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 9,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.