What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Forecast for WTS FY2025 Earnings?

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Watts Water Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $10.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.64. The consensus estimate for Watts Water Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $9.08 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ Q2 2026 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on WTS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research cut Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.25.

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $269.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.19. Watts Water Technologies has a one year low of $177.59 and a one year high of $287.89.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $611.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.20 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Watts Water Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.47%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 6,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.65, for a total transaction of $1,948,878.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 23,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,410,621.90. This trade represents a 23.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

