What is Wedbush’s Forecast for ZNTL FY2025 Earnings?

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 11th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.68) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.81). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.42) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.12.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ZNTL. HC Wainwright raised Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.53.

ZNTL opened at $1.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.45. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $96.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.87.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

