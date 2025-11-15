What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for MGY FY2025 Earnings?

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report released on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp set a $29.00 price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.42.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $23.06 on Thursday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $19.09 and a 52 week high of $29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.38 and its 200 day moving average is $23.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.18.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41. The business had revenue of $324.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.52 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 25.90%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 421,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after acquiring an additional 15,224 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 125,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

