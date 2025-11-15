William Blair Has Bullish Forecast for TERN FY2025 Earnings

Get Terns Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 11th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.08) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.09). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Terns Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.19) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Terns Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.21) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.37) EPS.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TERN. Barclays upped their price objective on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TERN

Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TERN opened at $22.56 on Thursday. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $23.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.90 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jill M. Quigley sold 24,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $441,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. LeConte Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.