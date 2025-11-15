Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-three research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $335.9630.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WING shares. Mizuho raised shares of Wingstop to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (down previously from $420.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Wingstop from $345.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Wingstop from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th.

Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $232.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $251.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.17. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $204.00 and a 1 year high of $388.14.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.18. Wingstop had a net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $175.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Wingstop will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Wingstop by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 54.3% in the third quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the second quarter valued at about $43,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

