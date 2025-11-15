WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY) Shares Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $46.22 and last traded at $46.2789. Approximately 13,365 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $46.4607.
WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund Stock Up 0.1%
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.08.
WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (WFHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of high-yield, US corporate bonds. Constituents are selected and weighted by fundamental factors and bond risk characteristics. WFHY was launched on Apr 27, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.
