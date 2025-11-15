XPeng Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 88,283 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 139% compared to the average daily volume of 36,917 call options.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on XPEV. Citigroup lifted their price objective on XPeng from $29.00 to $29.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. CLSA raised shares of XPeng to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of XPeng from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. BNP Paribas began coverage on XPeng in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on XPeng from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.32.
XPEV stock opened at $25.03 on Friday. XPeng has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of -39.72 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.59 and its 200-day moving average is $20.62.
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.
