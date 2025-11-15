XPeng Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 88,283 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 139% compared to the average daily volume of 36,917 call options.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XPEV. Citigroup lifted their price objective on XPeng from $29.00 to $29.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. CLSA raised shares of XPeng to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of XPeng from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. BNP Paribas began coverage on XPeng in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on XPeng from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.32.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 567.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,306,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,959,000 after buying an additional 4,511,751 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in XPeng by 228.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,639,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,593 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in XPeng by 2,699.6% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,312,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,205,000 after buying an additional 1,266,090 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in XPeng by 356.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,090,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,591 shares during the period. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd increased its stake in XPeng by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 479,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 253,500 shares during the period. 21.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPEV stock opened at $25.03 on Friday. XPeng has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of -39.72 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.59 and its 200-day moving average is $20.62.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

