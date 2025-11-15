Xperi (NYSE:XPER) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Xperi (NYSE:XPER – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Xperi in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Xperi Stock Down 1.4%

XPER stock opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.49. The stock has a market cap of $287.71 million, a P/E ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 1.29. Xperi has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $11.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Xperi (NYSE:XPER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Xperi had a net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $121.64 million for the quarter.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners.

