XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of XPLR Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of XPLR Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of XPLR Infrastructure from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, XPLR Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

XPLR Infrastructure Stock Up 1.7%

XIFR stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $883.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. XPLR Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $20.02.

XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.30). XPLR Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 12.73%.The company had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.56 million. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that XPLR Infrastructure will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of XPLR Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of XPLR Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in XPLR Infrastructure during the second quarter worth approximately $1,465,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in XPLR Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in XPLR Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPLR Infrastructure

XPLR Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

