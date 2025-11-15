Zacks Research Boosts Earnings Estimates for Halliburton

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Halliburton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the oilfield services company will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.10. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.04 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. HSBC set a $30.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Halliburton from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.45.

HAL stock opened at $27.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.45. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $32.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark Richard sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $4,443,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 452,374 shares in the company, valued at $12,562,425.98. This trade represents a 26.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Halliburton during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton during the third quarter worth $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

