Zacks Research Estimates Wabtec’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:WAB)

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Wabtec in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $8.90 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.80. The consensus estimate for Wabtec’s current full-year earnings is $8.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Wabtec’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.94 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.88 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WAB. Citigroup lifted their price target on Wabtec from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Wabtec in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wabtec from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Wabtec from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wabtec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.78.

Shares of Wabtec stock opened at $203.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.42. Wabtec has a fifty-two week low of $151.81 and a fifty-two week high of $216.10. The company has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.850-9.050 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 439,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,935,000 after acquiring an additional 35,088 shares during the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wabtec during the second quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Wabtec by 33.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,592,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,062,000 after purchasing an additional 398,782 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Wabtec by 6.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 48,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Wabtec in the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory Sbrocco sold 2,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.43, for a total transaction of $577,104.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,321.47. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Schweitzer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total transaction of $624,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,986.85. The trade was a 37.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,322 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,871. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio is 14.53%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

