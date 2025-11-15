Zacks Research Expects Higher Earnings for Waste Connections

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for Waste Connections in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $5.12 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.05. The consensus estimate for Waste Connections’ current full-year earnings is $5.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q3 2026 earnings at $1.48 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Waste Connections has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WCN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Waste Connections from $221.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.67.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $168.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a PE ratio of 70.32, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.60. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $163.27 and a 52-week high of $201.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 5th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.33%.

In other news, Director Edward E. Guillet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.44, for a total value of $1,569,960.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,190.52. The trade was a 37.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MWA Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 4,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 2.1% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 0.8% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 6.0% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 1.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

