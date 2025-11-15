Zacks Research Has Positive Forecast for THC FY2025 Earnings

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Tenet Healthcare in a report released on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $16.10 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $15.61. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tenet Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $12.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q3 2026 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.22 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $4.71 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.37. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.49%.The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.930-16.26 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $208.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $221.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $238.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

NYSE THC opened at $192.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $109.82 and a 52 week high of $217.43.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Lisa Y. Foo sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.53, for a total value of $1,436,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,748,227.34. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 13,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.11, for a total value of $2,732,475.42. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $25,977,997 in the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Creative Planning raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 9,671 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 32.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 147,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,914,000 after purchasing an additional 35,936 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 62.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,989,000 after purchasing an additional 720,160 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.6% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 22,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,372,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

