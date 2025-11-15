Zacks Research Has Weak Estimate for Danaher FY2025 Earnings

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Danaher in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $7.71 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.75. The consensus estimate for Danaher’s current full-year earnings is $7.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DHR. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $247.00 target price on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Redburn Partners set a $220.00 price target on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.39.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $221.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.63 and a 200-day moving average of $201.09. Danaher has a one year low of $171.00 and a one year high of $258.23. The company has a market cap of $156.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.44%.Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.39%.

Insider Activity

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 21,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.23, for a total transaction of $4,773,952.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,190,454.19. This represents a 59.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,706.06. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 29,728 shares of company stock valued at $6,448,990 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 485.7% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 25,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 20,813 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 13,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 170,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,954,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.9% during the second quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 322,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,787,000 after buying an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

