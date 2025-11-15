ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. $ZI Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 266,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,688 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,933,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,632.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,407,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095,746 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 2,528.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,159,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,847 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,599,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 250.0% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,250,000 after buying an additional 1,875,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average of $10.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 340.78, a P/E/G ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.02. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $13.39.

ZI has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. KeyCorp reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.31.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

