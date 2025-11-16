15,800 Shares in LSI Industries Inc. $LYTS Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LYTS. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the first quarter worth $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in LSI Industries by 80,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in LSI Industries during the first quarter worth about $189,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in LSI Industries in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in LSI Industries in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $572.11 million, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.25. LSI Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LSI Industries had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $97.02 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LYTS. Wall Street Zen lowered LSI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings cut LSI Industries from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of LSI Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Caneris sold 7,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $174,115.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 114,016 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,489.28. This represents a 6.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Galeese sold 54,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $1,271,051.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 173,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,877.52. The trade was a 23.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 94,780 shares of company stock worth $2,198,983 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

