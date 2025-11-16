1,700 Shares in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. $DHIL Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHIL. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 69.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 19,962 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 23.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after buying an additional 8,675 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamond Hill Investment Group

In related news, Director Paula R. Meyer sold 350 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.80, for a total value of $49,630.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,593.40. This trade represents a 8.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director L’quentus Thomas sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.10, for a total value of $35,275.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,547.40. The trade was a 8.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Price Performance

DHIL stock opened at $130.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $352.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.84. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.32 and a 12 month high of $172.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.70.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $37.40 million for the quarter.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DHIL shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

