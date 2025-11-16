17,715 Shares in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 13.2% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 124.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Datadog from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho set a $215.00 target price on Datadog in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.38.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 62,682 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total value of $10,273,579.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 533,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,417,376.20. The trade was a 10.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 31,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total transaction of $6,366,453.40. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,979,841 shares of company stock worth $303,130,605 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Datadog stock opened at $185.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.14. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.63 and a 12 month high of $201.69. The company has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 596.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $885.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.77 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.32%.The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

