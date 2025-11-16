1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS) & TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Critical Review

1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) and TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for 1stdibs.com and TripAdvisor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1stdibs.com 1 1 0 0 1.50 TripAdvisor 4 7 1 0 1.75

TripAdvisor has a consensus target price of $16.66, indicating a potential upside of 11.36%. Given TripAdvisor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TripAdvisor is more favorable than 1stdibs.com.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1stdibs.com has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TripAdvisor has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

67.0% of 1stdibs.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.0% of TripAdvisor shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of 1stdibs.com shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of TripAdvisor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 1stdibs.com and TripAdvisor”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1stdibs.com $88.26 million 2.06 -$18.63 million ($0.50) -9.92 TripAdvisor $1.89 billion 0.92 $5.00 million $0.64 23.38

TripAdvisor has higher revenue and earnings than 1stdibs.com. 1stdibs.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TripAdvisor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares 1stdibs.com and TripAdvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1stdibs.com -19.94% -18.56% -12.69% TripAdvisor 3.53% 12.40% 3.59%

Summary

TripAdvisor beats 1stdibs.com on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1stdibs.com

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises. The Viator's segment provides pure-play experiences online travel agency that comprehensive and connecting travelers to discover and book tours, activities, and attractions from experience operators. TheFork segment provides an online marketplace that enables diners to discover and book online reservations at restaurants. TripAdvisor, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts. Tripadvisor, Inc. is a subsidiary of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc.

