2,475,000 Shares in M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. $MBAV Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. (NASDAQ:MBAV – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,943,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.07% of M3-Brigade Acquisition V as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBAV. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition V in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition V during the second quarter valued at $538,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition V in the second quarter worth $1,978,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition V during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,715,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 73,266 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

M3-Brigade Acquisition V Price Performance

Shares of MBAV stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $13.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.85.

About M3-Brigade Acquisition V

M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp.

Further Reading

