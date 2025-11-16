2,476 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,476 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PWR. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.7% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.1% during the first quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 23.5% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PWR. Roth Capital set a $500.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho set a $415.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $472.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $517.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $438.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.19, for a total transaction of $1,808,760.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,649,209.67. This represents a 24.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.81, for a total value of $6,213,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 34,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,344,730.75. This trade represents a 28.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 32,002 shares of company stock valued at $14,295,857 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:PWR opened at $428.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $421.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.08 and a fifty-two week high of $469.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.330-10.830 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 5.93%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

