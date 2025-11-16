3,076 Shares in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. acquired 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.36 per share, with a total value of $74,770.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 320,391 shares in the company, valued at $41,445,779.76. This trade represents a 0.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:MAA opened at $130.92 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.75 and a 12 month high of $173.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.26 and its 200 day moving average is $144.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $554.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.22 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.680-8.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.290 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a $1.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MAA shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $153.00 to $144.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAA

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.