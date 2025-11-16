3,700 Shares in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Credo Technology Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 32.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 69.2% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Credo Technology Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.36.

In related news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.32, for a total value of $8,597,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 6,668,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,491,983.52. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Manpreet Khaira sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.67, for a total transaction of $748,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 58,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,766,770.58. The trade was a 7.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 973,161 shares of company stock worth $149,011,579 in the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO opened at $145.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.19 and a beta of 2.62. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $193.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.48.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $223.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.63 million. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 20.85%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 273.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Credo Technology Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

